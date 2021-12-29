BTS Suga, RM, And Jin’s Health Update: BTS member SUGA was diagnosed with COVID-19 on December 24, and other members RM and Jin tested positive on December 25. SUGA and RM were asymptomatic, while Jin had flu-like symptoms, according to their label BIGHIT MUSIC. On Tuesday, Suga and leader RM shared an update on their health with the ARMY. After labelmate, Lee Hyun posted that SUGA was doing fine and had responded to Lee Hyun’s text message that it felt like a cold, fans got their first updates. Following that, on December 27, the BTS member personally reassured fans by posting an update on the fan community platform Weverse, writing, “I’m absolutely fine:) Don’t worry too much!” “I’m absolutely OK as well,” RM responded to SUGA’s post the next day.Also Read - World Witness Record COVID Surge, Weekly Tally Up By 11% Amid Omicron Risk: WHO

Take a look at the updates:

yoongi weverse post 🐱 im very okay 🙂 dont worry too much! pic.twitter.com/hSNntk0wrj — 윤서⁷ (@btsinthemoment) December 27, 2021

BTS’s leader RM has also been posting updates on his Instagram account since then. In addition to sharing his latest magazine shoot photos, RM also uploaded a selfie with buddies and a lovely photo of fellow member Jimin, captioning the post,” There are no more pictures left.” J-Hope responded with a funny, teasing remark, “I have a picture of Namjoonie”, following that, he posted a polaroid photo of RM on his Instagram story.

Jin, the eldest member, also calmed fans by responding on BTS member J-Hope’s picture on Instagram with the phrase “Jwehope..” Fans breathed a collective sigh of relief as the simple one-word reply was so Jin.

We hope for nothing but a speedy recovery for SUGA, RM, and Jin