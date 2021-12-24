South Korea: BTS member Suga has been tested positive for Coronavirus. The septet’s management company, BIGHIT Music issued a statement confirming the same on Friday. This comes less than 24 hours after the K-pop singer returned from the U.S. Upon returning to South Korea, Suga was under self-quarantine (as per the government guidelines) and had undergone an RT-PCR test. The statement by the agency also added that Suga has not come in contact with his fellow BTS members – Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, V, RM, and Jungkook. Apart from this, the statement mentioned that Suga had completed both doses of the coronavirus vaccine.Also Read - BTS V's Brings 'Warmth and Comfort' To ARMY With His Latest Song ‘Christmas Tree’ | Watch Video

"SUGA, who has had a number of personal engagements in the U.S. during BTS' official time off, had tested negative for the PCR test taken before travelling to the U.S. and began his self-quarantine after taking the PCR test upon his return to Korea. He received positive results during quarantine, and there was no contact with the other members," the statement read.

[WEVERSE] 211224 @BTS_twt BTS SUGA was confirmed with COVD-19 on Friday, December 24 during his self-quarantine after taking the PCR test immediately upon his return to Korea on Thursday, December 23. 🔗 (https://t.co/N5ghZb4ANa) pic.twitter.com/XXpW0ASpET — BTS UPDATES⁷ | @BTSdailyinfo (@BTSdailyinfo) December 24, 2021

Following the news, several ARMY members took to Twitter and sent wishes to Suga for his speedy recovery. “Oh God Yoongi Angels and fairies please take care of our Suga,” one of the fans wrote. Another ARMY member wrote, “Suga take care rest well. My little meow meow.”

Meanwhile, the rest of the BTS members are at their homes and are on a short break. During this time, they will be preparing or their new album that will mark ‘the beginning of a new chapter’. Apart from this, BTS members will also prepare for their Permission To Dance On Stage In Seoul concert which will take place in March 2022.

Wishing a speedy recovery to the singer!