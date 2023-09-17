Home

BTS Sugar CONFIRMS His Military Enlistment, Army is Nervous And Excited – Check Reactions

The BTS agency BigHit Music informed about Suga's (Min Yoongi) military service and claimed that he began the recruitment procedure last month.

BTS member Suga confirmed his mandatory military service date following Jin and J-Hope on September 17. The announcement came through an official statement issued by BIGHIT MUSIC. Following the formal announcement, the ‘First Love’ singer’s admirers from all over the world showered him with unrelenting love. Fans predicted Suga’s military enlistment since he recently got emotional while playing at a concert.

BTS Suga to Begin Military Service

The statement read, “Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. Thank you for your continued support for BTS. We have further information regarding SUGA’s military service. SUGA will be beginning his required service on September 22. There will not be any official events taking place on the day he starts his service or on the day he enters the training camp. We kindly ask fans to refrain from visiting SUGA at his workplace during the period of his service. Please convey your warm regards and encouragement in your hearts only.”

“Furthermore, please be mindful to avoid getting adversely affected by unauthorized tours or package products that illegally use the artist’s intellectual property. Our company will take appropriate measures against attempts at any commercial activity that make unauthorized use of artist’s IP. We ask for your continued love and support for SUGA until he completes his service and returns. Our company will also strive to provide all the support he needs during this time. Thank you (sic),” the statement concluded.

Suga’s military service notice pic.twitter.com/6e2GNhMjRq — BTS Charts & Awards (@btschartstudio) September 17, 2023

Recently, Suga got emotional talking about BTS on a show and said,” When I went to SUGA hyung’s concert, and when I performed solo on stage, I just thought that I want to be on stage with all our members. Or I want to hang out with them in the waiting room. I really miss those ordinary moments. I hope that day comes back very soon.”

WATCH BTS Suga’s Viral Video:

🐰 When I went to SUGA hyung’s concert, and when I performed solo on stage, I just thought that I want to be on stage with all our members. Or I want to hang out with them in the waiting room. I really miss those ordinary moments. I hope that day comes back very soon. pic.twitter.com/tBdxJrNxmk — 슈가젤리🍬(busy🥀) (@SUGAJelly9339) September 16, 2023

BTS member Suga has a sizable fan following all over the world. Following BIGHIT’s military declaration, his fans and followers got emotional. They took to X (formerly known as Twitter ) as one user tweeted, “WE WILL WAIT FOR YOU SUGA.” Another user wrote, ” WE WILL WAIT FOR YOU YOONGI OUR LOTUS FLOWER YOONGI (sic).”

Check Viral Reactions:

WE WILL WAIT FOR YOU SUGApic.twitter.com/x9xb7oxt17 — hope⁷ (@winnttaebear) September 17, 2023

WE WILL WAIT FOR YOU YOONGI

OUR LOTUS FLOWER YOONGI pic.twitter.com/2mXsIlITuN — (@SUGAIndoFanbase) September 17, 2023

“I love you so much min yoongi we will wait for you suga” a fan wrote.

i love you so much min yoongi we will wait for you suga pic.twitter.com/Ar0R3RUd5y — MAYCEE ⁷ fan account (@seokjinmylabsss) September 17, 2023

SOMEBODY DOES LOVE BUT I’M THINKING BOUT MIN YOONGI 🙁 WE WILL WAIT FOR YOU SUGA

WE LOVE YOU SUGA

FUTURE’S GONNA BE OKAYpic.twitter.com/17WkPod6CE — moni⁷ (ꪜ) (@taeisthv) September 17, 2023

WE LOVE YOU SUGA

COMEBACK SAFELY YOONGI

WE WILL WAIT FOR YOU SUGA

ARMYS WILL WAIT FOR YOONGI

LET’S MEET IN 2025pic.twitter.com/eBQyIvgAzZ — Bangtan_streamers⁷ (@Bangtan7_Stream) September 17, 2023

Gonna think about you every single day Yoongi. Please be healthy, stay safe, and know that we will be right here waiting. WE LOVE YOU SUGA

WE WILL WAIT FOR YOU SUGA pic.twitter.com/xtCDX53oqj — Tina⁷ (@MinYoongiSwagg7) September 17, 2023

Suga just finished his solo concert tour, D-DAY THE FINAL, in Seoul on August 6, 2023. RM sang his unreleased songs as a guest and then joined Suga live, hinting at his intentions to enrol in the military by saying he would see them in 2025. The army cannot wait to see its heroes perform together one more and is eagerly anticipating the BTS reunion in 2025.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

