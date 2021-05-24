Los Angeles: Billboard Music Awards turned out to be a huge evening for the K-pop septet BTS. They won the Top Social Artist Award For The Fifth Consecutive Year. Also Read - Let's Never Lose Hope, Stay Strong ARMY! BTS Thoughtful Message For Its Indian Fans Amid Covid-19 Crisis

The Top Social Artist category features incredibly popular acts who are all ruling hearts on social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. This year, for this category, BTS, Blackpink, Ariana Grande, Seventeen and SB19 were nominated, however, BTS grabbed this award. This is for the fifth time in a row that BTS won the Top Social Artist Billboard Award. Also Read - BTS Announces Mega Online Concert To Celebrate Its 8th Anniversary - Details Here

Apart from this, BTS also won the Top Duo Group Award while its Dynamite (which was released in August 2020) won the Top Selling Award of the year. The award was presented by Gabrielle Union. BTS thanked the ARMY for their support in a virtual message from Seoul in South Korea. “It’s really an honor to be a winner of such a significant title,” RM said.

they did it !! @BTS_twt wins Top Selling Song at the #BBMAs for “Dynamite” !! pic.twitter.com/NgEsqZfCw4 — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 24, 2021

BTS’ Dynamite has set several records since its release in 2020. The song also spent 32 total weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, debuting at No. 1 on Sept. 4, 2020.

Apart from this, Drake won Top Streaming Songs Artist, The Weeknd won Top Radio Songs Artist, Gabby Barrett grabbed the Top Country Female Artist. Lady Gaga also won Top Dance/Electronic Artist Billboard.

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards are being premiered live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and Nick Jonas is hosting the mega show.