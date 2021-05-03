South Korea: If there is one music band or group that rules the world, then it is obviously the South Korean septet BTS. This K-pop sensation everyone’s favourite and is winning hearts across the globe. Ruling all top music charts, ratings and setting records has become a daily routine for this group. It is also not unusual to see BTS sitting at number 1 on Billboard’s World Albums chart in any given week. Also Read - BTS’ RM Collaborates With eAeon To Presents A Vulnerable Story Of Love And Regret In 'Don't'

But this time, the South Korean band has crossed all heights of success. While global singers, musicians and bands dream of getting one spot on Billboard's World Albums chart, BTS has managed to get four. Yes, this week, BTS owns 80% of the top five in the World Albums chart. This means that BTS is holding four out of five spots in top five on this week's Billboard World Albums chart. The World Album chart this week is ruled by BTS' Map of the Soul: 7. It is followed by BTS's most recent album, Be. While these two hold the first two positions, BTS's Love Yourself: Answer and Love Yourself: Tear hold fourth and fifth positions respectively.

The only non-BTS release that holds a spot inside the top 5 is Blackpink's The Album which is at No. 3.

On the work front, BTS held Bang Bang Con 21 last month which featured the group’s past concerts and fan meets. Apart from this, the South Korean band has already released the teaser for the upcoming Map Of The Soul ON:E photobook which is set to be released on May 24, 2021.