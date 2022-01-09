South Korea: BTS boys – Jungkook, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, V, RM and Suga ruled the 36th Golden Disc Awards which were held on January 8 at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. Considering the coronavirus scare, the awards were held with no live audience and with pre-recorded performances. While several artists and groups took home trophies, BTS boys also won big at the mega show.Also Read - BTS ARMY Calls RM 'Spotify Star' After K-Pop Singer Crosses 8 Million Followers On Platform

BTS won the Disc Daesang (i.e Album of the Year) for their 2020 album “BE.” This is for the fifth year in a row that BTS boys took home Disc Daesang trophy. Apart from this, BTS also won Digital Song (Bonsang – Main Award), Most Popular Artist Award, Best Album (Bonsang) award. Also Read - Tiger Shroff is a Pure BTS Fan, Impresses ARMY And Disha Patani With Killer Dance Moves on 'Butter' - Watch

In a video message accepting the award, BTS leader RM said that ‘BE’ was made to comfort people at the time of coronavirus. He also dedicated the award to ARMY and said, “We won the Disc Daesang at last year’s Golden Disc Awards too, and we are deeply moved at the fact that we have received so much love again. ‘BE’ was an album that we made to give comfort to those suffering due to COVID-19, including ourselves. As so many people have related to the album, we have instead received a lot of comfort from them. Thank you to the Golden Disc Awards representatives for giving us such a big award. We will share this honor with ARMY, who are always supporting us.” Also Read - BTS Indian ARMY Goes 'Balle Balle' After Spotting Book on Chandigarh's Architecture In RM's Collection

Jin also thanked ARMY and said, “Thanks to ARMY, we have found another reason to smile wide. We would like for people to never lose their smiles when they see us. We will always work hard in hopes that people can get strength through our music even through difficult and painful times.”

Meanwhile, BTS members are currently on a short break. During this break time, the singers will prepare for their new album that will mark ‘the beginning of a new chapter’. Apart from this, BTS members will also prepare for their Permission To Dance On Stage In Seoul concert which will take place in March 2022.