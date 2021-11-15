South Korea: The globally loved K-pop group BTS ruled MTV EMAs 2021 which were held on Monday at the László Papp Budapest Sports Arena in Budapest. While several artists were honoured in the mega show, it was BTS that emerged as the big winner. The group was nominated in four categories – Best Pop, Best K-Pop, Best Group and Best Southeast Asia Act and it won all four awards.Also Read - BTS ARMY Member Proposes Jimin For Marriage, But Jin Jumps In Rejecting The Proposal



With this, the septet has also become the most awarded group in MTV EMA history with a total of 14 awards. The group has won at least one award every year, except for the first time when they were nominated back in 2014. Previously, BTS won the Best Korean Act award. Last year as well, BTS won the Best Pop Award.

Following this, several ARMY members took to Twitter and congratulated the singers.

Congrats Kings! 🎉🏆 BTS sweeping all of the awards once again 🔥 https://t.co/WT6FkFKBiL — 방bang⁷ (@yearbts) November 15, 2021

Earlier this year, BTS boys also grabbed five trophies at the Fact Music Awards. At the mega show, they won the Artist of the Year (Bonsang), Listener’s Choice, Fan N Star Most Voted (Singer) and U+ Idol Live Popularity Award.

Apart from BTS, Ed Sheeran won the Best Artist Award, while his song ‘Bad Habits’ won the Best Song Award. Billie Eilish’s Your Power was also awarded Video For Good Award.

Meanwhile, on the work front, BTS members – Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, RM and V are currently gearing up for their concert in Los Angeles. The concert is titled Permission to Dance on Stage and will be held at California’s SoFi Stadium on November 27, 28 and December 1, 2.

Follow this space for more updates related to BTS.