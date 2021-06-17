South Korea: Breaking records is BTS’ habit. The globally famous K-pop septet never fails to impress their fans (also called ARMY members) with their good music. After the group’s latest single Butter, it is now their latest album BTS, The Best which is winning ARMY’s hearts. Also Read - BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo Day 1: Jungkook's Tattoos Leave Fans In Complete Awe, Will It Be ARMY's New Trend?

BTS' Japanese album, BTS, The Best is now ruling the Oricon's album charts. The album has taken the No. 1 spot on Oricon's latest album charts. Reportedly, the group achieved the number one spot in just one day after the release of the album. Over 571,589 copies of the album were also sold on day one, making it the highest first-week sales achieved by any album in 2021 so far.

BTS, The Best includes 23-tracks and Japanese-language songs. The album also includes the Japanese versions of the band's Korean songs, like Fake Love, Idol and On among other songs such as Film Out, Your Eyes Tell and Crystal Snow.

However, this is not the first time that BTS has created history. Ever since the launch of Dynamite in August last year, this K-pop band is on road to success. BTS has also created several records in this short span of time. Even after the release of its Butter on May 21 this year, the group is on a success spree. Butter grabbed the top position on Billboard’s Hot 100. The song ‘Butter’ also holds the record for the most views in 24 hours. The song managed to earn an impressive 113 million views in just a day. It is the second English single following ‘Dynamite’, that released in August last year.