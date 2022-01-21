South Korea: Whether BTS boys – Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, J-Hope, Suga, V and RM be exempted from the mandatory military service or not has always been a major concern for the singers’ fans around the world. However, with presidential elections soon in South Korea, the issue has once again become a topic of discussion.Also Read - Even BTS Loves Rashmika Mandanna's Saami Saami - V, Jimin And Jungkook Groove to Pushpa Song in Viral Video

A recent statement by Lee Jae-myung, presidential candidate of South Korea's ruling Liberal Democratic Party has once again left ARMY worried. Putting forth his opinion on the issue, the presidential candidate said that mandatory military service is a public duty and that one needs to be careful providing an exception.

"Mandatory military service is a public duty set by the Constitution and we must be prudent about granting exceptions. We can't deny (BTS's) contribution to the nation, but we must be careful because it will be hard to draw the line if we expand (the scope of exceptions) like this," he said as quoted by the Yonhap News Agency.

For the unversed, all Korean men between the age of 18 and 28 are required to serve in the country’s military for about 20 months. While BTS members are no different, several people have repeatedly asked that exemption be given to these boys.

BTS member Jin will turn 30 this year in December. Apart from him, Suga is also 28 years old, while J-Hope is 27. RM is 27 years old whereas V and Jimin are 26 years old. Jungkook is the youngest in the band at 24 years old.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the septet is due to hold their Permission To Dance On Stage concert in Seoul in March this year.