South Korea: May 23 will surely be a big day for all BTS fans. The K-pop boys have announced that the world TV debut of their new single 'Butter' will be made at the mega Billboard Music Awards which are to be held on May 23.

BTS' official Twitter handle announced the news with a post that read, "We can't hold it in any longer! Our debut performance of #BTS_Butter will be at this year's @BBMAs! Watch on Sunday, May 23rd." BTS boys will perform at the Billboard Music Awards remotely from Korea and will present their new single LIVE to their fans. The song is set to release on May 21.

are you ready?! the world tv debut of @BTS_twt‘s BUTTER will be at the #BBMAs !!! don’t miss it sunday, may 23 at 8ET/5PT on NBC. #BTS_Butter pic.twitter.com/clHVQ5JAe0 — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 11, 2021

‘Butter’ will be the group’s second English song after last year’s mega-hit, ‘Dynamite.’ There are several speculations regarding this song with fans also expecting to have the phrase ‘Smooth Like Butter’ in the new single. BTS has already shared a photo teaser of ‘Butter’.

While all group members look stunning and can be seen flaunting their charming suits in the photo teaser, one thing that grabbed ARMY’s attention is their never-seen-before hair colour. ARMY is completely loving BTS boys’ new hair colour.

Meanwhile, BTS has also been nominated in the Top Social Artist category. This is the fifth time that BTS has been nominated under this category. The South Korean band has also claimed this trophy four years running.

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards will air live from Los Angeles on May 23 and Nick Jonas will host the mega show.