Mumbai: BTS enjoys massive popularity around the world. It is no less than a festival for fans whenever this K-pop septet has to perform somewhere. Once again, BTS fans (often called its ARMY) are super excited as Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are set to perform at The Global Citizen Live. While the event will kickstart on Saturday, September 25, several artists including BTS, The Weeknd, Lorde, Metallica, Doja Cat and Billie Eilish among others will rock the stage with their energetic performances. But if you are wondering when and where can you watch BTS’ performance in India, here’s what you must know.Also Read - BTS and Coldplay's 'My Universe' Urges Fans To Prioritise Love | Watch

What time will Global Citizen Live begin?

The Global Citizen Live 2021 will begin at 2pm ET / 11am PT. This means that in India, the mega event will begin at 10:30 PM on September 25. Also Read - BTS Jimin Makes Whopping Donation To Aid Polio Patients, Wins ARMY's Heart

Where to watch Global Citizen Live?

While the event will be streamed live on Apple Music, ABC, Hulu and The Roku Channel in US, in India, one can watch the show on Apple Music, and through the Global Citizen website, Twitter and YouTube. Also Read - BTS X Coldplay: K-Pop Members Gift Purple Casual Hanbok To Chris Martin, Leaves ARMY In Complete Awe | See Pic

The wait is over

The time is now, so let’s do it right

Yeah we’ll keep going

And stay up until we see the sunrise

And we’ll say…#BTSARMY, YOU KNOW THE REST! @bts_bighit will be taking over #GlobalCitizenLive from Seoul TOMORROW! Don’t sit this one out: https://t.co/EzWR4gQzxl pic.twitter.com/9DGxL2iJFQ — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) September 24, 2021

Who all will perform at Global Citizen Live?

Several artists including BTS, The Weeknd, Lorde, Metallica, Doja Cat and Billie Eilish will perform at the mega event. Even Indian singers like Aastha Gill, Amit Trivedi, Tanishk Bagchi, Nikhita Gandhi, and Yasser Desai will set the stage on fire.

Apart from this, BTS is also set to hold its virtual concert of the year titled ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE’. It will be live-streamed on October 24 at 6:30 pm KST.

Are you excited to witness ‘Dynamite’ performance by BTS which will surely be ‘Smooth Like Butter’ and will compel you to take dance?