BTS Boys Pay Tribute to Bappi Lahiri: There are several mashup/edited videos of BTS (Bangtan Boys) shaking their legs on Bollywood songs. BTS ARMY (fans) edit videos of members V, Jimin, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, and Jungkook and add Hindi songs like Kacha Badam, Kamariya, Sharara Sharara to make it go viral. Every now and then a remix of them dancing to popular songs goes viral and the recent video by a fan was shared on social media where the K-pop band boys were seen dancing to Bappi Lahiri's Pag Ghunghroo Baandh. The song Pag Ghunghroo is from Amitabh Bachchan's Namak Halaal.

The BTS X Pag Ghunghroo Baandh video is the perfect tribute to the late Disco King of India. Watch video:

From J-hope lip-synching the lyrics to V doing his signature steps – ARMY instantly fell in love with the viral video. After watching, Indian fans of BTS couldn't hold their excitement and started trending boys Jimin, RM, Suga among others on social media. One of the users wrote, "Ekdum real lagra hai". Another wrote, "awesome.. why all songs match their choreography… this proves that they are no. 1 dancers". "Bhai ye real hai,, ye google pe trending chal raha hai. Wow", wrote the third one.

Bappi Lahiri was 69 when he breathed his last on Tuesday night at a hospital in Mumbai. He passed away due to Obstructive Sleep Apnea. “Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues,” Dr Deepak Namjoshi said.

What do you want to say about this crazy video?