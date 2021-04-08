South Korea: If you were one of those waiting for the BTS Universe drama, Youth then here’s some news for you. Amid the reports that the drama series which is based on the BTS Universe storyline, will use the band members’ real names. However, this is not the case anymore. Also Read - John Cena Recalls How BTS Army Influence Him, Says 'Helped Me Embrace My Vulnerable Side'

The HYBE Labels formerly known as BigHit Entertainment have now decided not to go ahead with members' real names but will rather resume filming with fictional character names. This also means that the scenes which were already shot using the members' real names will be shot again. This decision comes months after BTS fans or the ARMY raised concerns and said that using band members' real names will tarnish the K-pop ban's image and portray them differently. Back in December 2020, the shoot for the series was also halted because of the same reason. However, with issues sorted now and filming resumed, the show is expected to air by the end of 2021.

Youth revolves around seven friends who all are stuck at their worst but will be saved by one friend who can time travel and is stuck living the same day every day.

Are you also excited about BTS Universe Series, Youth?