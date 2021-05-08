BTS Update, May 8, Saturday: Here we are once again with the daily updates of your favourite K-pop band. While group member J-Hope has apologised to the famous American talk show host Conan O’Brien, BTS has also been nominated for the New Socially-Voted category at the 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards. Catch today’s updates here: Also Read - BTS' J-Hope Apologises To Talk Show Host Conan O'Brien After Calling Him a 'Curtain'

BTS Update, May 8, Saturday: J-Hope Apologises To American Host Conan O’Brien

J-Hope has apologised to the famous American talk show host Conan O’Brien. This comes after he failed to recognise him in a recent episode of Run BTS! and accidentally called him a ‘curtain’. J-Hope took to Twitter and apologised to Conan O’Brien. “Sorry,,,,, Curtain (pouting and blowing kisses emojis) @ConanOBrien,” he tweeted and shared a selfie in which he was seen pouting. Also Read - BTS’ J-Hope Fails to Remember Conan O'Brien, Calls Him ‘Curtain’; Watch Hilarious Reaction of Talk Show Host in Video

BTS Update, May 8, Saturday: BTS Nominated For MTV Best Music Documentary

MTV has announced the nominees for this year’s Best Music Documentary on their social media accounts and BTS’s documentary “Break the Silence: The Movie,” has been nominated for the same. Other nominees include “Ariana Grande: Excuse Me, I Love You,” “Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell,” “Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry,” “Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil,” “Shawn Mendes: In Wonder,” “Taylor Swift: Miss Americana,” “The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart,” “The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears,” and “Tina.” The winner will be announced on May 17. Also Read - BTS Updates, May 6, Thursday: BTS21 Is Finally On Instagram, J-Hope Couldn't Recognise Conan O’Brien

BTS Update, May 8, Saturday: BTS V Shows Love to His Parents the Most

In a poll that was conducted by a popular idol voting app, Choeaedol, BTS’s V has been selected as the male idol who shows love to his parents the most. The poll was conducted as a commemoration for the upcoming Mother’s Day and BTS’ V won the poll with over 61% votes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TAEHYUNG (@btstae)

Follow this space for more BTS updates.