BTS Updates, April 12, Monday: Here we are once again with the daily updates of your favourite K-pop band, BTS. While BTS’s Dynamite has now crossed 1 billion views on YouTube, FILM OUT has already become the new Internet sensation. Catch the latest here: Also Read - BTS' Dynamite Surpasses 1 Billion Views on YouTube in Just 7 Months

1. BTS Updates, April 12, Monday: FILM OUT Becomes No. 1 On Global YouTube Music Video Charts

The song which was released on April 2, is already breaking records and setting trends in just 10 days. FILM OUT is now officially the number 1 on YouTube’s weekly ranking of the most-watched music videos in the world. The song has over 53.1 million plays on YouTube. This song is part of the ending theme in the Japanese movie SIGNAL. The Movie Cold Case Investigation Unit and was written along with the K-pop band Back Number. It is also part of BTS, The Best album which will be released in June this year. Also Read - BTS' V Aka World's Most Handsome Man Doesn't Click Selfies - Reason Will Leave You Shocked

2. BTS Updates, April 12, Monday: Dynamite Crosses 1 bn views

BTS’ Dynamite, which was released in August 2020 has now crossed 1 Billion views on YouTube. Dynamite is now the third BTS music video to cross the 1 billion mark. BTS’ DNA is currently at 1.2 billion, and Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey) is currently at 1.1 billion. Apart from this, BTS has 31 different videos over the 100 million view mark. Also Read - BTS' Dynamite Set To Cross 1 Billion Views On YouTube And ARMY Is Super Excited For It

3. BTS Updates, April 12, Monday: V Aka Kim Taehyung Doesn’t Click Selfies

V aka Kim Taehyung of BTS left his fans shocked in one of the latest live interactions on social media when he revealed that he doesn’t like his face anymore. On being asked for a selfie by one of the fans, V responded by saying that he has not been able to click the photos and that’s why he didn’t post any selfies in the past six months. He also added that he does not like his face anymore.