BTS Updates, April 15, Thursday: Here we are once again with the daily updates of your favourite K-pop band, BTS. We are less than 48 hours away from the mega event Bang Bang Con 21 and fans are super excited about it. Apart from this, BTS' Dynamite has become the third most-liked YouTube video of all time.

1. BTS Updates, April 15, Thursday: Dynamite Becomes Third-Most-Liked YouTube Video

With 27 million likes, Dynamite is now the third most liked video on YouTube of all time. The most liked video ever on YouTube is Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's Despacito which has been liked 43 million times. This is followed by Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth's See You Again which has 33 million likes. Just a few days back Dynamite rose to 26 million likes on YouTube, when it tied with Ed Sheeran's Shape of You and Pinkfong's Baby Shark, both of which have also been liked by 26 million people.

2. BTS Updates, April 15, Thursday: #BangBangCon21 on April 17, Fans Share Excitement on Twitter

The famous K-pop band took to social media on April 11, announcing the mega event. Since then, each passing day is no less than a challenge for the ARMY who are waiting eagerly for the BTS concert of the year. Bang Bang Con 21 will air on April 17 at 3 pm KST or 2 am EDT on Bangtan TV on YouTube only. This means that BTS fans in India will be able to stream it at 11:30 am on April 17. Several fans took to Twitter sharing excitement.

