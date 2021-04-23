BTS Updates, April 23, Friday: Here we are once again with the daily updates of your favourite K-pop band. BTS members are already known for their fashion statements and now they have also been officially declared as the Louis Vuitton ambassadors. Apart from this, BTS boys also have a message for their Filipino ARMY. Check the day’s update here: Also Read - BTS' Message To Filipino ARMYs Is The Proof Why This K-pop Band Is Ruling The World - Read Here

BTS Updates, April 23, Friday: BTS’ Heartwarming Message For Filipino ARMYs

BTS has conveyed that it is looking forward to meet their Filipino ARMY post the coronavirus pandemic. BTS members including Jimin, RM, Jungkook, V, Suga, J-Hope, and Jin took to social media sharing some heartwarming messages for their fans. They shared a video on Facebook and title it ‘A message from BTS to the Philippines’. In the video, they not only talked about meeting Filipino Army soon but also asked fans to take care and be safe amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Wouldn’t it be smart if you put your heart into something every moment? It’s been a while since we met ARMY and everyone in the Philippines. Let’s meet soon after this long winter is over. I miss you a lot,” group leader RM said. Also Read - BTS Updates, April 21, Wednesday: Trailer Of New Photobook Released, Will Jin Join Military Next Year?

BTS Updates, April 23, Friday: Group Members Are Now Louis Vuitton Ambassadors

BTS members are known for their style statements and now it’s official. BTS boys have been declared as the latest house ambassadors for Louis Vuitton. This comes a month after group boys performed at the Grammys in custom Louis Vuitton suits. The French fashion giant took to Twitter and wrote, “Joining as new House Ambassadors, the world-renowned Pop Icons @bts_bighit are recognized for their uplifting messages that impart a positive influence.” Earlier this month, BTS also announced a collaboration with a global burger chain. Also Read - BTS' Jin To Join Military Next Year As Per Law, But What About The Future of K-pop Band?

Follow this space for more BTS updates.