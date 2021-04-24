BTS Updates, April 24, Saturday: Here we are once again with the daily updates of your favourite K-pop band. While there is speculation if Bollywood’s Deepika Padukone is a BTS fan too, there are reports claiming that BTS raised coronavirus relief funds for India. Check out the day’s update here: Also Read - 'Is Deepika Padukone A BTS ARMY Member?', Ask Fans As She Likes Louis Vuitton's Post For The Global K-pop Sensation

BTS Updates, April 24, Saturday: ARMY Floods Social Media With Hilarious Memes As The Band Becomes Louis Vuitton’s Ambassadors

BTS boys have been declared as the latest house ambassadors for Louis Vuitton. This comes a month after group boys performed at the Grammys in custom Louis Vuitton suits. Soon after the announcement, ARMY took to social media sharing some hilarious memes. Fans not only raised the high price of the French fashion giant but also dragged in Mcdonald's in their memes. Take a look at some of the memes:

Me going into McDonald’s for my bts meal with my Louis Vuitton bag pic.twitter.com/Y9lCGHgIT3 — Diana⁷ 석지니 (@seokjinnie_93) April 23, 2021

BTS Updates, April 24, Saturday: Is Deepika Padukone an ARMY Member?

After Louis Vuitton declared BTS boys as its house ambassadors, the French fashion giant also took to Instagram and shared pictures of BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook posing in outfits from their collection. The same pictures have now been liked by Deepika Padukone. This has raised speculations among fans with questions being raised if the Chhapaak actor is also an ARMY member.

BTS Updates, April 24, Saturday: ARMY Raised COVID-19 Relief Funds For India?

India is facing probably the worst health crisis it has ever seen. With rising cases of coronavirus, the other big trouble is the lack of oxygen cylinders for the patients. In this difficult time, everyone has come together to do their bit and help the needy. As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, even the BTS Army organized a fundraiser to help India. As per this report, BTS’ fanclub, posted a donation link on Twitter on April 23 at 9:30 pm IST, urging fans around the world to raise funds. Reportedly, BTS ARMY raised Rs 10 lakh for India’s coronavirus fight in less than 12 hours.

Follow this space for more BTS updates.