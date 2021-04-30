BTS Updates, April 30, Friday: Here we are once again with the daily updates of your favourite K-pop band. While BTS’ new track ‘Butter’ is coming this May, the most excited about it is not just the ARMY but Amul in India too. Check the day’s updates here: Also Read - BTS And Butters! Amul Seems Happiest About K-Pop's New Single And ARMY is Going Crazy!

BTS Updates, April 30, Friday: New Single ‘Butter’ Coming This May

Your favourite K-pop band is coming with a new track 'Butter' which will be released on May 21. This will be the group's second English song after last year's mega-hit, 'Dynamite.' the South Korean band released an hour-long logo trailer video for 'Butter'. The video shows an animated pat of butter melting for an hour. In the background of this melting butter, one can hear certain sounds including kitchen noises. The video has already received over 12 million views on YouTube. Apart from this, BTS is also using a platform called bts-butter.com for the promotion of the song. This site offers BTS fans (also known as its ARMY) to create their own butter card. All you have to do is to fill in your name, city and country in the form.

BTS Updates, April 30, Friday: Amul In India Is Most Excited About BTS’ New Single

Amul released a new creative featuring BTS with their upcoming new single and captioned it, "BeaTS other Butters! K-Pop it onto bread!" The topical was shared on social media by Amul and was captioned as, "#Amul Topical: Korean band announces single 'Butter'!" BTS fans in India are loving this topical. They took to the comment section of Amul's post expressing excitement. Fans also called for Amul to collaborate with BTS. One of the fans wrote, 'And now we want BTS singing "Amul the Taste of India."'

BTS Updates, April 30, Friday: BTS Nominated For The 5th Time In Billboard Awards

BTS has been nominated in four different categories for in upcoming Billboard Music Awards: Top Duo / Group, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Selling Song (Dynamite) and Top Social Artist. This is the fifth time that BTS has been nominated under the Top Social Artist category. The South Korean band has also claimed this trophy four years running. The 2021 Billboard Music Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on May 23.