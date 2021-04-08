BTS Updates, April 8, 2021: If you still don’t know what is BTS, you are certainly living under a rock. This K-pop band is immensely popular and much loved and from now on, we bring to you daily updates from your favourite K-pop band. While BTS has today set another milestone with its Fake Love surpassing 900 million views, even John Cena has something to say about BTS Army. Check out the day’s updates here: Also Read - BTS Universe Series Resumes Shoot With Fictional Character Names, Likely To Air By The Year-End

1. BTS Update, April 8: Fake Love by BTS Surpasses 900 Million Views

BTS has once again achieved another milestone. BTS’ EDM track Fake Love which was released in May 2018 has now crossed 900 million views on YouTube. This is not the first time that the famous K-pop band has created such a record. BTS’ Dynamite also earned the title of ‘Most simultaneous viewers for a music video on YouTube Premieres’ after its MV premiere was watched by over 3 million concurrent viewers. Also Read - John Cena Recalls How BTS Army Influence Him, Says 'Helped Me Embrace My Vulnerable Side'

2. BTS Update, April 8, 2021: BTS Universe Drama, Youth Shoot Resumes

The HYBE Labels has decided not to go ahead with BTS members’ real names while filming of BTS Universe Series, Youth. Fictional character names will be instead used. Scenes that were already shot using the members’ real names will be shot again. This decision comes months after BTS fans or the ARMY raised concerns and said that using band members’ real names will tarnish the K-pop ban’s image and portray them differently. Back in December 2020, the shoot for the series was also halted because of the same reason. However, with issues sorted now and filming resumed, the show is expected to air by the end of 2021. Also Read - Breaking News LIVE April 8, 2021: Night Curfew Imposed in Noida From 10 pm To 5 am Till April 17

3. BTS Update, April 8, Thursday: John Cena Recalls When BTS Motivated Him In His Vulnerable

John Cena appeared virtually on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where he spoke about the impact of the BTS on his life. Cena talked about the time when things were probably not good in his life and said it was the fans of the K-pop band or ARMY who helped him embrace his more vulnerable side. “I was going through a pretty down period of my life. It was about four years ago and I decided to just have a vulnerable moment and put one of those thought-provoking entries out on Twitter. And four years ago when I started this, a lot of them were about self-love because I was going through that down period where I didn’t consider myself enough,” he said.

Watch out this space for all the latest updates on BTS!