BTS Updates, April 9, 2021: BTS members have today revealed how they cope with their immense popularity and step out without even getting noticed. Not just this, but in other big BTS news today, if you are a fan of this famous K-pop band, you can now get a temporary tattoo from BTS' own collection. Check details here:

1. BTS members reveal their mantra to avoid the crowd

It isn't easy to step out if you are a celebrity. Imagine being surrounded by fans and not being able to roam around freely! BTS members talked about the same during an interview with People Magazine. While Suga revealed that he is 'really jealous of people who can go out to eat, travel, go to the movies with friends', Jungkook said that he feels pressurised by being popular. Meanwhile, BTS leader RM revealed that to avoid crowds, they often step out in small groups from their accommodation and avoid going out together.

2. BTS boys are getting a new temporary tattoo collection

As per Hypebae, BTS boys will be releasing a new temporary tattoo collection. The online collection of these tattoos will start from April 14 and will feature 11 BTS-inspired designs. These designs will include a silhouette image of all seven members with the word 'Dynamite' on it. As of now, there is no confirmation regarding which artwork will correspond with which member of the K-pop band. However, reports suggest that stars and flowers are among the images that will be used for the shooting.