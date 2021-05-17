BTS Updates, May 17, Monday: Here we are once again with the daily updates of your favourite K-pop band. The famous K-pop is now just a few days away from releasing its new single Butter and fans are super excited about it. Meanwhile, ARMY is also making sure that BTS wins the Top Social Artist Award at the Billboard Music Awards which are to be held on May 23. Catch the latest updates here: Also Read - BTS ARMY Is Making Sure The K-Pop Septet Sweeps Billboard Music Awards 2021 - Here's Proof

BTS Updates, May 17, Monday: ARMY Wants K-Pop Septet To Sweep Billboard Music Awards

BTS fans (also known as its ARMY) are super excited for the upcoming Billboard Music Awards and they are making sure that their favourite K-pop septet wins big at the mega event. Days ahead of the awards, ARMY members took to Twitter 'voting' for BTS. Remember, BTS has been nominated in the Top Social Artist category. Several BTS fans took to Twitter sharing that they want BTS to win this award. Fans are not just voting for BTS but also urging others to come forward and vote so that the BTS can win this award. This is for the fifth time that BTS has been nominated under this category and has claimed this trophy four years running.

BTS Updates, May 17, Monday: Boys Look Super Charming In New Photo Teasers

BTS boys are set to release its upcoming single ‘Butter’ on May 21. While ARMY awaits for the group’s second English song after last year’s mega-hit, ‘Dynamite’, the K-pop band has now treated fans with new photo teasers. In the photo teaser, BTS boys can be seen flaunting their charming suits and new hair color and they look absolutely stunning.

