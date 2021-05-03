BTS Updates, May 3, Monday: Here we are once again with the daily updates of your favourite K-pop band. BTS has become everyone’s favourite. Whether it is top music charts or social media platforms, BTS is ruling everywhere. Check the latest updates here. Also Read - BTS Sweeps Billboard's World Albums Chart With Top 4 Slots - Deets Inside

BTS Updates, May 3, Monday: BTS Sweeps Billboard’s World Albums Chart

The South Korean band has crossed all heights of success. This week, BTS owns 80% of the top five in the Billboard's World Albums chart. This means that BTS is holding four out of five spots in top five on this week's Billboard World Albums chart. The World Album chart this week is ruled by BTS' Map of the Soul: 7. It is followed by BTS's most recent album, Be. While these two hold the first two positions, BTS's Love Yourself: Answer and Love Yourself: Tear hold fourth and fifth positions respectively. The only non-BTS release that holds a spot inside the top 5 is Blackpink's The Album which is at No. 3.

BTS Updates, May 3, Monday: K-pop Band People’s Favourite on Instagram?

BTS boys have become the most followed Korean male idols on Instagram. In April alone, BTS gained a total of 1,256,301 new followers, bringing their total following to 40,606,915 followers by the end of the month.

BTS is followed by ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo who got a total of 1,075,087 new Instagram followers in April alone taking it to a total of 20,019,646 followers by the end of April.

BTS Updates, May 3, Monday: “Dynamite” Becomes Most Viewed K-Pop Music Video (Male Artist) in April 2021

According to K-Pop Radar, BTS’s Dynamite gained a total of 70,695,314 new views in April alone. The music video which was released in August 2020, now has a total of 1,043,963,174 views. This has come just a few days after Dynamite crossed 1 billion views on YouTube. Ever since the launch of Dynamite, BTS has made several records. In March this year, Dynamite also officially gained a spot in the Guinness World Records and earned the title of ‘Most simultaneous viewers for a music video on YouTube Premieres’ after its MV premiere was watched by over 3 million concurrent viewers.

