BTS Updates, May 9, Sunday: Here we are once again with the daily updates of your favourite K-pop band. While fans of BTS member V in China are raising funds for his birthday, Twitter is flooded with ARMY wishing BTS members on Mother's Day. Catch today's updates here:

BTS Updates, May 9, Sunday: ARMY Decks Up For V’s Birthday

One of the V’s biggest fan clubs in China known as China V Bar has raised a record-breaking 3 million yuan (S$618,000) in under one minute for his birthday celebration. As per the fan club’s official statement, the group has managed to raise $1.1 million in an hour as of Saturday (May 8). Last year too, the fan club raised 1 million yuan in one minute and subsequently raised a total of 7 million yuan in 80 days. This money was used to build a school, a road and a bridge in China in V’s name. Also Read - Yoga For Breastfeeding Mothers: Best Asanas And Mudras to Stay Calm, Strong And Agile

BTS Updates, May 9, Sunday: ARMY Wishes BTS moms on Mother’s day

Several BTS fans took to Twitter wishing mother's day to BTS mothers. Fans are posting pictures of BTS members with their moms and are sending adorable wishes to them. ARMY also thanked BTS moms to raise such 'amazing, talented and wonderful' singers of all time. Take a look at some of the wishes:

happy mother’s day to all the mothers out there! especially to bts’ beautiful and loving moms ♡ pic.twitter.com/HM5BTOIlRw — pochi⁷ 🧈 (@candiejoons) May 8, 2021

happy mother’s day to these boy’s moms. without them we wouldn’t have bts 🥺 pic.twitter.com/uqIBWoOaaQ — jackie ♡ ⟭⟬⁷ 🧈 (@rmjhgalaxy) May 9, 2021

