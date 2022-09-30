BTS V Aka Kim Tae-hyung Wears Read Lipstick: BTS V Aka Kim Tae-hyung, who always surprises his fans with his bold and unique fashion statements this time had something astonishing in-store for the Army. The singer-songwriter broke gender stereotypes this time around as BTS Army was impressed by his new look. In his new pictures, V aka Kim Tae-hyung is seen wearing a bold red lipstick. BTS fans and netizens were impressed with the Korean singer’s attempt at breaking gender stereotypes. His new pictures feature in BTS’ Proof Collector’s Edition album, which the group’s label BigHit Music calls a ‘true collection of the group’s activities.’ Army came up with interesting reactions on twitter as they went berserk.Also Read - Rahul Gandhi Meets BTS Fans in Kerala, ARMY Goes Gaga Over Viral Video - Watch

CHECK OUT THE ARMY REACTIONS:

Kiss on the hand pose began in USA 2016 by celebrities getting cyberbullied. I love his brain! He is saying “kiss off”…plus lipstick on him is hot and screams haute couture to me as an American. Love this kid! Hope this photo re starts the movement! Go #V #BTSV #KIMTAEHYUNG pic.twitter.com/bdMej4Pc4m — KTHFAN (@KTHFAN1) September 29, 2022

TAEHYUNG could be sending a very powerful message with this photo. Coincidence or not The meaning of the lipstick 💄 on the hand is part of a campaign against CYBERBULLYING since 2016 Cyberbullying must end. WE LOVE YOU TAEHYUNG #BTSV #V #BTS pic.twitter.com/1XaiOU4TiE — THV MEDIA SITE (@thv_mediasite) September 29, 2022

V aka Kim Tae-hyung is a South Korean singer and songwriter. A member of the South Korean boy band BTS, V has released three solo tracks under the band’s name: “Stigma” in 2016, “Singularity” in 2018, and “Inner Child” in 2020, all of which have charted on South Korea’s Gaon Digital Chart.

