South Korea: It on just a day before that all BTS members – Jimin, Jin, J-Hope, Jungkook, RM, V and Suga joined the social media platform Instagram and in just 24 hours they are breaking all records. All of these accounts have already crossed 11 million followers. However, it is V who has once again proved that he is everyone’s favourite across the world. As per a report in Free Press Journal, Kim Taehyun crossed one million followers in just 40 minutes. With this, the k-pop singer has broken the record of popular actor Angelina Jolie to reach this milestone in a record time.Also Read - BTS Jungkook, Jimin and Jin Return Home After LA Concert But Where Are Rest Of Group Members?

Apart from this, Kim has also become the fastest person to reach 10 million followers within 24 hours. The record was earlier held with the FRIENDS star Jennifer Aniston. Currently, the singer’s Instagram account has reached 17.8 million followers. Also Read - FINALLY! BTS' Jungkook, Kim Taehyung, Jin and Others Are On Instagram | Check Their First Post

Meanwhile, BTS members have successfully wrapped up their Permission To Dance On Stage in Los Angeles concert. The event was attended by thousands of BTS fans and the septet earned over $33 billion with the same.

Meanwhile, BTS boys are now on a short break during which they will prepare for their new album that will mark ‘the beginning of a new chapter’. Apart from this, BTS members will also prepare for their Permission To Dance On Stage In Seoul concert which will take place in March 2022.