South Korea: Ever since BTS singer V aka Kim Taehyung joined social media platform Instagram earlier last year, he has been breaking records and winning hearts. Now, Tae Tae has become the latest and the first Korean celebrity to have four posts with 17 million likes on Instagram. Apart from Kim, only three other celebrities around the world are on this list. These celebrities include American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish, footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

In just one month, #BTS‘s #V joins #BillieEilish, #CristianoRonaldo & #LionelMessi as the only 4 people in the World with at least 4 posts with over 17 MILLION likes on Instagram!💪👑👑👑👑❤️https://t.co/voIKiI1GUN pic.twitter.com/e9ZR5CVAsz — World Music Awards (@WORLDMUSICAWARD) January 14, 2022

Moreover, V is also the “the First, Fastest and Only Asian Act to reach 18 million likes” on Instagram with his pet dog Yeontan’s post. Apart from this, BTS singer Kim is also the fastest person to reach 10 million followers in 24 hours. The record was earlier held with the FRIENDS star Jennifer Aniston. Also Read - BTS: What Is 7 Fates Chakho and When Will It Be Released? Everything You Must Now

BTS boys – Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, V, Suga and RM joined Instagram on December 6, 2021. All seven BTS members joined the social media platform individually. Their accounts are verified and share a glimpse into their personal life. Prior to this, BTS boys used to communicate with fans only through Twitter, Weverse and Vlive.

Meanwhile, on the work front, BTS boys recently released their merchandise products which are already in high demand across the world. The singers are currently on a short break and are at their respective homes in South Korea. Apart from this, the septet is also due to hold their next Permission To Dance On Stage concert in March which will be in their home turf only.