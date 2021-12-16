South Korea: BTS boys are currently on vacation but this does not mean that ARMY members will not be able to get surprises. BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung is now going to release his new song titled Christmas Tree. The song is a part of the K-drama Our Beloved Summer which stars Kim Da-mi, Choi Woo-shik and Kim Seong-cheol in key roles. On Wednesday, the makers of the show released a teaser of the song in which Kim Da-mi can be seen cheering up Choi Woo-shik by showering cherry blossom petals. The teaser ends by informing fans that the song will be released on Christmas eve. This means that the song will be released on December 24 at 6 PM KST (2:30 pm IST).Also Read - BTS Grooves To Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif's 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' And ARMY Is Having A Field Day | Watch

Watch Christmas Tree Teaser Here:

This is not the first time that BTS V aka Kim Taehyung has given a voice for a K-drama. Last year as well, the singer sang a song titled Sweet Night for the show Itaewon Class. Also Read - BTS Is The Highest Earning K-Pop Group On YouTube, Can You Guess The Amount?

Meanwhile, V recently visited Hawaii for a vacation with his family. The singer shared a series of pictures from his vacation on social media too. However, he is now back in South Korea.

On the work front, BTS members are on a short break currently. During this time, they will prepare for their new album that will mark ‘the beginning of a new chapter’. Apart from this, BTS members will also prepare for their Permission To Dance On Stage In Seoul concert which will take place in March 2022.

Follow this space for more updates related to BTS.