South Korea: There is no doubt that ARMY members from across the world are able to find an actor’s reference in most of BTS V aka Kim Taehyung’s look. In a recent interview, BTS V revealed that he was inspired by American icons Johnny Depp and Billy Joel for his look for Butter music video.Also Read - 'We Purple You' Trends After BTS' V aka Taehyung Reminds ARMY of How Much He Loves Them

When Butter was released in May this year, BTS V’s look made headlines. Fans were left in complete awe and were stunned with V’s looks. However, V aka Kim Taehyung has now said that he often takes inspiration from various artists for his music videos. While revealing he was inspired by Sammy Davis Jr. for his Dynamite performance, V also talked about Butter and said, it was American pop icon Johnny Depp from Cry-Baby who inspired him. For the unversed, Cry-Baby is a 1990 American teen musical romantic comedy. Also Read - BTS V Reminds ARMY of Leonardo DiCaprio After His 'Classic' Cameo In Peakboy's Gyopo Hairstyle Music Video

“Well, there was Billy Joel. When I shoot a music video, I think of a movie more than anyone artist. And when I perform on stage, for some songs I think of the way movies like Reservoir Dogs look. For Butter, I watched a lot of teen movies. And musicals. After that I randomly ended up seeing a video on YouTube of some scenes from an old teen movie Johnny Depp did [which turned out to be the movie Cry-Baby. The image I got from that was really intense. That’s the look I used in Butter,” Kim Taehyung said. Also Read - BTS Suga Hopes To Win Grammy Award 2022 After 2 Mega Hits This Year

Earlier this week, Kim Taehyung aka V made a short appearance in the music video of Peakboy’s new song Gyopo Hairstyle and reminded fans of Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio’s toast from The Great Gatsby. Apart from this, when the concept pictures of Butter were released, Kim Taehyung caught everyone’s attention. V was spotted stretching his hands and recreating Bollywood’s Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic pose.