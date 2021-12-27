Kolkata: BTS V aka Kim Taehyung’s Indian fans are super excited for the singer’s 26th birthday (on December 30). From Delhi to Kolkata, fans are leaving no stone unturned to make this birthday the best for K-pop sensation. For the same, an LED advertisement has been put up on Kolkata’s Park Street. The advertisement featuring BTS V has been placed on the top of the iconic Flury’s cafe and pastry shop. For the unversed, Park Street is also Kolkata’s one of the famous spots. While fans are already gathering in large numbers to take a glimpse of the advertisement, pictures of the same are also going viral on social media.Also Read - BTS Suga Health Update: Singer Asks ARMY Not To Worry, Says 'I Am Very Good'

BTS V’s Birthday Advertisement In Kolkata:

Had the best time with my buddy @bookishheart17 😭💜💜 the chants made me feel as if tae was really there , thank you so much @Taehyung_india_ for the birthday project at Park Street, Kolkata 💕💜💜 pic.twitter.com/2pn5SYOKeM — Autumn Bunny (@AutumnBunny97) December 26, 2021

Earlier it was reported that a similar LED advertisement of BTS V's birthday has also been put in the heart of Delhi i.e in Connaught Place. It has been placed right outside gate number 8 of Rajiv Chowk station of the Delhi metro.

🎈Revealing the Ad we have made for Delhi Outdoor Digital board for Taehyung’s Birthday! Thank you to our lovely Admin S for the video edit💜 CHRISTMAS TREE BY V TODAY

[#TAEHYUNG #BTSV #V @BTS_twt]pic.twitter.com/BL3mQeih7e — Taehyung India🎄by V •◡• (@Taehyung_india_) December 24, 2021

Apart from this, the Indian Bangtan fan club is creating awareness regarding women empowerment as a part of Kim Taehyung‘s birthday campaign. The fan group has joined hands with Myna Mahila Foundation (which works for marginalised women) and will campaign to break the stigma around menstruation. Funds are also being raised to make sanitary pads that are accessible and affordable to all.

Meanwhile, BTS V will be celebrating his birthday with his family this time. The singer is currently at home as the septet members are on a short break.