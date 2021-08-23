South Korea: BTS V is undoubtedly one of the most loved members of the globally famous K-pop septet. V aka Kim Taehyung enjoys massive popularity and has recently been featured in the Most Handsome Man list as well.Also Read - BTS Postpones Map of the Soul Tour For Second Time | Here's Why

Yes, you read it right. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung has topped the list of

Besttopper.com's Top 10 Most Handsome Men in the World. He has left behind even the famous Hollywood and Bollywood actors including Brad Pitt, Robert Pattinson, Chris Evans and Hrithik Roshan.

Check The Top 10 World’s Most Handsome Man Here:

BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung

Brad Pitt

Noah Mills

Robert Pattinson

Omar Borkan Al Gala

Hrithik Roshan

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau

Tom Cruise

Chris Evans

Henry Cavill

BTS' V enjoys massive popularity, especially among the female army members. He also never fails to leave ARMY members stunned with his looks and style. Even when Butter was released in May this year, BTS V's look made headlines worldwide. Once, in an interview, the singer revealed what is he looking for in his ideal woman said "a girl that knows how to save money when I make money." V also added that she should be someone who is willing to give everything to her parents.

On the work front, BTS boys are also set to participate in Global Citizen Live for the first time. This means that BTS will feature its performances in a 24-hour broadcast. While the mega event will take place on September 25, it will be streamed by ABC, ABC News Live, BBC, iHeartRadio, FX, Hulu, YouTube and Twitter. Global Citizen will be organised with a live audience in some parts of the world, including in Central Park, New York.