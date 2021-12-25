New Delhi: BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung is all set for his 26th birthday on December 30. ARMY members from across the world are excited for the day and are planning hard to make it special for the K-pop singer. Whether it is Kim’s home South Korea or the United States, fans have planned mega celebrations for V’s birthday. India is not different! Yes, Indian ARMY members are also preparing big for V’s birthday.Also Read - BTS RM Says 'COVID Get The Hell Out' After Fellow Group Member Suga Tests Positive | Viral Video

BTS V fans in Delhi have put an LED advertisement in the heart of the city – Connaught Place. It is right outside gate number 8 of Rajiv Chowk station of the Delhi metro. The videos of the same are already going viral on social media.

V-DAY

LED advertisement hoarding in the Heart of the Capital of India, Delhi DELHI: 24-31st Dec

Block A, Rajiv Chowk Metro Gate 8, Inner Circle ! CHRISTMAS TREE BY V TODAY

[#TAEHYUNG #BTSV #V @BTS_twt]@VGlobalUnion pic.twitter.com/CXM0NUNrf3 — Taehyung Indiaby V •◡• (@Taehyung_india_) December 24, 2021

Revealing the Ad we have made for Delhi Outdoor Digital board for Taehyung’s Birthday! Thank you to our lovely Admin S for the video edit CHRISTMAS TREE BY V TODAY

[#TAEHYUNG #BTSV #V @BTS_twt]pic.twitter.com/BL3mQeih7e — Taehyung Indiaby V •◡• (@Taehyung_india_) December 24, 2021

Earlier, it was also revealed that the Indian Bangtan fan club has decided to step up awareness regarding women empowerment as a part of Kim Taehyung‘s birthday campaign. The fan group has joined hands with Myna Mahila Foundation (which works for marginalised women) and will campaign to break the stigma around menstruation. Funds are also being raised to make sanitary pads that are accessible and affordable to all.

Meanwhile, BTS V will be celebrating his birthday with his family this time. The singer is currently at home as the septet members are on a short break.