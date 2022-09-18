BTS’ V, BLACKPINK’s Jennie Hug And Dance: BTS’ V aka Kim Tae-hyung and BLACKPINK’s Jennie aka Jennie Kim’s pictures from Born Pink’s private bash are breaking the internet. The alleged couple rumoured to be dating once again took the social media by storm as their photos from the party went viral. In the cozy and fun pictures V and Jennie are seen hugging each other and dancing the night away at the bash. As the rumour mills are hell-bent on speculating that the K-pop stars are in a relationship, the leaked pictures only added fuel to fire. The BTS singer and the BLACKPINK rapper attended the get together held at a cultural complex in Seongsu-dong, Seoul. The who’s who from Korean entertainment industry including actors and singers were among the attendees.Also Read - BTS Army Enraged Over V Aka Kim Taehyung's Alleged Family Pictures Getting Leaked - Check Reactions

NETIZENS DIVIDED OVER V AND JENNIE DATING RUMOURS

According to the Korean news portal JTBC, V not only just attended the private party of the Korean celebrities but he also spent time with Blackpink members–Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. Ever since the gossip mongers started the hype over the K-pop stars' alleged link-up, their pictures surface on social media time and again. However, a section netizens have claimed the photos to be morphed and photoshopped.

V aka Kim Tae-hyung is a South Korean singer and songwriter and a member of the South Korean boy band BTS. Jennie aka Jennie Kim is a South Korean singer, rapper and actress. Born and raised in South Korea, Jennie studied in New Zealand for five years before returning to South Korea in 2010. She debuted as a member of the girl group Blackpink, formed by YG Entertainment, in August 2016.

