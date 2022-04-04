Grammy Awards 2022: BTS has been trending big on social media because of 64th Grammy Awards that was held today morning (as per IST). The K-pop band might not have won the Grammy Award again, but their presence at the event brought much joy to ARMY across the globe. From their red carpet entry to their killer Butter performance on the stage, BTS has created another level of buzz. After starting a dance performance with Olivia Rodrigo, V later had a moment with singer Lady Gaga as she hugged and kissed him. There are pictures and videos from the ceremony where we can see how amazing the two are looking. Don’t miss to see Kim Taehyung’s blushing face.Also Read - BTS' Butter Loses to Doja Cat ft SZA's Kiss Me More in Best Pop Duo/ Group Performance Category at Grammys 2022, ARMY Reacts

BTS’ Indian ARMY went crazy on social media and asked V ‘Bhabhi banale’ as he was seen glowing in front of Lady Gaga. The American singer, 36, too performed at the ceremony to deliver a tribute to her Love for Sale collaborator Tony Bennett. Gaga, 36, was nominated for five awards at this year’s Grammys. She and Bennett won the award for best traditional pop vocal album for Love for Sale, their second collaborative record. Also Read - Grammy Awards 2022: BTS ARMY Gushes Over Band's 'Butter' Performance, Selfie With Megan Thee Stallion, V Flirting With Olivia Rodrigo

Fans wrote, “Kim Taehyung with lady Gaga & look she’s literally glowing!”. Another one wrote, “Grammy Nominated Singer-Songwriter Kim Taehyung (BTS’ V) with Grammy Winning American Singer-Songwriter Lady Gaga at the 64th Grammy Awards!” One of users speculated, “Why do i have the feeling that they have known each other for several years and we just didn’t know about it?” Also Read - BTS Files Criminal Complaints Against Perpetrators of Malicious Activities, Punishment Includes 5 Years in Prison, Rs 15 Million Fine

So inlove with #ChristmasTree by #V of @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/Jzm4UV3fJ9 — Kei_TAEHYUNG KTH1 (slow) (@bangtannice7) April 4, 2022

V of BTS says he has watched a lot of Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett videos and that he almost cried watching her perform at the #GRAMMYspic.twitter.com/CwmJ72OhyD — Gaga Notify (@gaganotify) April 4, 2022

Meanwhile, after BTS’ ‘Butter’ lost to Doja Cat feat SZA’s ‘Kiss Me More’, all the disheartened BTS fans encouraged the band and applauded them for their killer performance at the stage.