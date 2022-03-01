K-Pop sensation BTS are all set to perform at their Permission to Dance Tour in March. The tour is essentially a series of concerts which will be held at Seoul. The concerts can be attended by fans both physically and online. Recently, BTS vocalist V aka Kim Taehyung took to Instagram to share a series of mirror selfies. All selfies are taken at the same spot and V can be seen wearing stunning outfits – from oversized coats to chic mufflers. Check out the pictures below:Also Read - BTS' Jungkook Removes His Iconic Eyebrow Piercing, ARMY Calls It 'The End Of An Era'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by V (@thv)

Also Read - BTS X Valimai: V, Jimin, Suga And Jungkook Groove To The Beats Of Ajith's Song 'Naanga Vera Maari'

For the uninitiated, V is known for deleting some of his posts and stories shortly after sharing them on his social media. Earlier, V had opened up about his posts and said that he deletes them because he feels he could have put something more interesting. V’s mirror selfie photo dump went viral on Instagram in no time, so much so, that it broke a new record. Also Read - Jab BTS Met Teja! Desi ARMY Makes TejRan Dance To 'Make It Right', BB15 Fans Call It 'Perfection'

Yes, you heard it right! V’s selfie dump has become the fastest post to reach 5 million Instagram likes by an Asian act. Twitter account KTS-Facts shared the statistics with BTS fans. Check out their tweet below:

[INFO] Kim Taehyung holds the records for Fastest 3M-7M likes milestones for an Asian act in history with his latest Instagram post 3M — 24 minutes

4M — 38 minutes

5M — 1H 15 minutes

6M — 1H 55 minutes

7M — 2H 38 minutes pic.twitter.com/myZ9jlr0Co — KTH FACTS – Christmas Tree (@KTH_Facts) February 28, 2022

BTS ARMY couldn’t help but laud V for his incredible achievement with some even appreciating his sense of fashion and style. “A whole fashion king—Kim Taehyung 👑”, wrote an ARMY. “He be having a whole mirror selfie album 😭 my love 😩😩,” wrote another. Check out some of the reactions below:

BTS V/TAEHYUNG INSTAGRAM UPDATE 220228 PT.2 TH: I was rearranging my album (gallery/camera roll) and 😮💨 pic.twitter.com/GQ3KuLpkaS — Sel⁷ (@BTStranslation_) February 28, 2022

Kim Taehyung became the Fastest Asian to surpass 5M likes on Instagram History as his mirror selcas reached the said milestone in just ~ 1 hour and 20 minutes. Congratulations, SNS King V! pic.twitter.com/KBDVoSzx91 — daily tae praise  (@dailytaepraise) February 28, 2022

BTS V membuat para penggemar heboh dengan postingan foto mirror selfie yang diunggah di Instagramnya kemarin. Pada tanggal 28 sore hari kemarin, V membuat para penggemar heboh dengan ++ 🔗https://t.co/WzIfl5oR0Y

🔗https://t.co/heuGGnx69h pic.twitter.com/hjmEmpbe2M — 🎄 KIM TAEHYUNG | BTS V 🇮🇩 (@BTSV_INDO) March 1, 2022

What are your thoughts on V’s new record? Sound off in the comments below.