South Korea: The dating rumours of BTS member V aka Kim Tae-hyung have been making headlines for a while now. The reports claim that V has been dating the daughter of South Korea’s Paradise Group president. It all started after and was spotted with her after attending the VVIP preview event for the ‘Korea International Art Fair (KIAF) 2021’ opening. However, the globally loved singer has now broken silence on these rumours and has expressed anger over the same. As per a report in KpopStars, V has indirectly addressed his dating rumors via fan community platform Weverse.Also Read - Is BTS V Aka Kim Tae-hyung Dating Daughter of South Korea's Paradise Group President? HYBE Reveals It All

The report mentions that V expressed anger and said, “I will shoot poisoned needles at the back of their necks in my dream tonight. Watch the back of your necks.” Another post by Kim Taehyung reads, “Pathetic. I would like to sing ‘UGH’. In Korean, UGH is used to display anger. UGH is a BTS song that was a part of its MAP OF THE SOUL: 7 album. The song expresses anger towards evil and injustice. Also Read - BTS' Jimin Celebrates Birthday With Jungkook and J-Hope, Takes a Shot of Korean Alcoholic Drink | Watch

This has come a day after HYBE Labels also dismissed the rumours saying that the two families are only ‘acquaintances’. “V and the family of chairman Choi Yoon Jung are only acquaintances, the dating rumors are not true,” the HYBE Labels statement read.

On the work front, BTS boys are all set for their upcoming in-person concert in Los Angeles. The concert is titled Permission To Dance On Stage and will be held at California’s SoFi Stadium on November 27, 28 and December 1, 2.