Beijing: South Korean K-pop band, BTS is extremely famous worldwide. The kind of popularity that this K-pop group enjoys is unbeatable. BTS fans (also known as its ARMY) make sure that they make every special day for BTS boys more special. For member V’s upcoming 26th birthday in December this year, fans have already started planning, and seems like they have some grand plan for V’s birthday. Also Read - BTS Update, May 8, Saturday: J-Hope Apologises To Conan O’Brien, Member V Shows Love to His Parents the Most

One of the V’s biggest fan clubs in China known as China V Bar has raised a record-breaking 3 million yuan (S$618,000) in under one minute for his birthday celebration. As per the fan club’s official statement, the group has managed to raise $1.1 million in an hour as of Saturday (May 8). Also Read - BTS' J-Hope Apologises To Talk Show Host Conan O'Brien After Calling Him a 'Curtain'

Last year too, the fan club raised 1 million yuan in one minute and subsequently raised a total of 7 million yuan in 80 days. This money was used to build a school, a road and a bridge in China in V’s name. Apart from this, money collected was also used to put up a birthday advertisement on the Burj Khalifa in Dubai with which V became the first solo South Korean star to be featured on the world’s tallest building. Also Read - BTS’ J-Hope Fails to Remember Conan O'Brien, Calls Him ‘Curtain’; Watch Hilarious Reaction of Talk Show Host in Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TAEHYUNG (@btstae)

On the work front, BTS is bringing their new single ‘Butter’ which will be released on May 21. This will be the group’s second English song after last year’s mega-hit, ‘Dynamite.’ Apart from this, the famous K-pop band has also been nominated in four different categories for in upcoming Billboard Music Awards, winners of which will be announced on May 23.

V will turn 26 on December 30 this year.