Los Angeles: BTS members – Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook rocked the world with their much-awaited Permission To Dance On Stage concert. The mega show was held at California's SoFi Stadium where the globally loved K-pop singers performed several of their super hit songs including Dynamite, Butter, Fake Love and Permission To Dance. However, group member V aka Kim Tae-hyung remain seated due to an injury in his calf muscles. Shortly after the concert, V took to fan community Weverse and penned a heartful note. The singer apologised to ARMY and wrote, "I'll come back looking even sharper😥 I'm sorry I couldn't show you enough although you'd bought expensive tickets."

BTS' V suffered an injury in his calf muscles during rehearsals, a day before the show. Following this, he was advised by the doctors to refrain from vigorous movements. "V experienced pain in his calf muscles during rehearsal on the evening of October 23, and visited a nearby hospital for examination and treatment. It was the opinion of the medical personnel that while there was no issue affecting the bones in his legs, he should refrain from vigorous movement such as choreography or stage performance for the time being," Big Hit Music had said in a statement ahead of the concert.

Meanwhile, on the work front, BTS will also be holding offline concerts from next month i.e on November 27-28 and December 1-2.

