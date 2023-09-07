BTS V Gets Emotional Talking About Grandmother, Army Says ‘He’s So Precious’

Home

BTS V recently appeared on a quiz show where he talked candidly about his family and their incredible support.

Kim Taehyung a.k.a BTS’ V appeared on a game show on Wednesday to promote his solo debut album. The album will release on September 8 consisting of six tracks. The excitement for this episode has been building for a long time as it promised to shed light on V’s personal and professional life. Fans were really excited to see V in his fun avatar. He held nothing and talked about his life’s experiences and stories that make him the Global star he is today. He also poured his heart out about his family’s support, first audition and more.

WATCH BTS V’s Fun Candid Conversation:

[Preview] BTS ‘V’ returned as a soloist! You quiz time filled with prince’s V-sual and world star-class talk 💚 #YouQuizOnTheBlock | YOU QUIZ ON THE BLOCK EP.210 [ENG SUB PROVIDED BY ME] 🔗: https://t.co/P6Sp78QvyE pic.twitter.com/YaabOgv2rk — bts memeories⁷ (@btsmemeories) September 3, 2023

BTS’ V Opens Up About His First Audition

BTS’ V started the conversation with a fateful experience of his first audition. He went through a series of tests that included singing, dancing and more with his friend. The judges were totally impressed by his qualities. The good news was that V made it through the auditions but unfortunately, his friend wasn’t.

BTS’ V Talks About The Support of His Family

V revealed that his childhood was filled with beautiful memories due to the support of his family from day one. He revealed that whenever he danced in front of his family, they used to give him money as a token of appreciation. The singer also talked about his equation with his grandmother and how she raised her. He said that he regrets her grandmother isn’t here to witness his success. V gets emotional talking about his grandmother and says, “I was raised by my grandmother, so I hope my grandmother will see me performing in the midst of countless ARMYs and how much I’ve grown.”

BTS V Talks About His Grandmother:

V on You Quiz on the Block 🐯: I was raised by my grandmother, and I hope that she can see me performing in front of a large audience of ARMYs. My goal is to show just how much I’ve grown.pic.twitter.com/LGeykohAZo — The Purple Herald (@thepurpleherald) September 3, 2023

V also talked about his father who supported him throughout his journey and cherished him with love and appreciation. He further added, “I try to remind myself, ‘I must always be a good son,’ but my father also shows me, ‘I must be a good father.’ ‘That’s it!’ V further spilled beans on his upcoming album Layover. He revealed how all the songs are shot at Jungkook’s house.

