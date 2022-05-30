BTS's V Goes Indoor Sky Diving Ahead of Meet With President Joe Biden, ARMY Wants to Adopt Him

BTS’s V Goes Indoor Sky Diving: BTS meet with President Joe Biden at the White House has got the ARMY excited while V aka Kim Taehyung is chilling while enjoying indoor activities. The BTS band members visited an indoor skydiving center during their US trip. V took to his Instagram handle to share the video clips in his stories. BTS will be visiting the White House to meet US President Joe Biden and discuss the anti-Asian hate crimes and celebrate AANHPI Heritage Month on Tuesday, May 31. While Jungkook reached a day earlier, the rest of the band members arrived in the US yesterday (May 29).Also Read - BTS Army Can’t Keep Calm After Noticing Jungkook’s New Tattoo on Wrist - See Reactions

V Enjoys Indoor Skydiving

In the short clips, V looks ecstatic as he zooms around and hangs upside down in mid-air as people cheer for him. In another video, V, who is a golf enthusiast, plays the sport. BTS fans nicknamed as the ARMY commented on the viral clips as other shared the videos on Twitter. Check out the viral story and clips along with the fan reactions on the microblogging site.

Check out the tweets and fan reactions:

kim taehyung enjoying his time is such an endearing to watch- he’s so precious 🥺#kimtaehyung #btsv pic.twitter.com/fg3m2MygFM — koshy⁷ 🍓 (@taeskoshy) May 30, 2022

BTS Biden Meet on Anti Asian Hate Crimes

In a statement, the White House said, “President Biden has previously spoken about his commitment to combating the surge of anti-Asian hate crimes and signed into law the Covid-19 Hate Crimes Act in May 2021 to provide law enforcement with resources to identify, investigate, and report hate crimes and ensure that hate crimes information is more accessible to AA and NHPI communities. President Biden and BTS will also discuss the importance of diversity and inclusion and BTS’ platform as youth ambassadors who spread a message of hope and positivity across the world.”