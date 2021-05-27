South Korea: Kim Taehyung aka BTS V is undoubtedly one of the most loved members of the famous K-pop septet. He has become a fashion symbol following the group’s Butter which was released earlier this month. But do you know that he is also one of the top K-pop male idols? Yes, he is. Also Read - BTS' Butter Becomes Fastest Music Video To Cross 200 Million Views, Beats Dynamite

V aka Kim Taehyung is ruling the popular Japanese ranking site, Nehan for the last eight weeks. On May 17, the Japanese site held a poll asking fans who is their favourite K-pop male idol. BTS’ V won the poll with over 18,000 votes. With this, V is now ‘The Top K-Pop Male Idol’ for the last eight weeks. Not just this, but the hat that V wore in Butter has also been sold out. However, details regarding the same have not been released so far. Also Read - Billboard Music Awards 2021 Complete Winners List: 'The Weeknd' Wins Big Tonight, Takes Home 10 Awards

V is one of the most loved K-pop stars. In March this year, V was selected as the most in-demand actor in South Korea. He also appeared in drama series called “Hwarang” in 2016. V’s style is also making headlines since the release of Butter. Also Read - BTS Melts The World With Their 'Butter' Performance At The Billboard Music Awards - Watch

Meanwhile, BTS Butter, that released on May 21 is already everyone’s favourite and is setting records. The song also became the fastest music video to cross the whooping 200 million mark on YouTube. Apart from this, BTS has also announced that they will be holding an online concert to mark their eighth anniversary. The event has been titled “BTS 2021 MUSTER Sowoozoo.” The two days mega online event will be held on June 13 and 14 at 6:30 pm KST. This concert will be similar to an online concert held by the group earlier this year. ARMY members from across the world will be able to watch this concert online.