BTS‘ Kim Taehyung popularly known as V’s continues to celebrate the success of his solo ‘Christmas Tree.‘ It continues to gain popularity, with the song breaking new records every day. In just 29 days, ‘Christmas Tree‘ surpassed 30 million Spotify streams. It was the ‘fastest Korean OST by a Korean performer to reach 30 million views,’ as well as the ‘fastest solo song by a Korean male soloist.’ Not only that, but BTS members hold the top three rankings for the fastest solo songs by Korean male soloists to exceed 30 million Spotify streams in history.Also Read - Why is BTS ARMY Furious? What Did Jimmy Kimmel Say? Here's Everything You Need To Know

V came in first with ‘Christmas Tree‘ in 29 days, followed by SUGA in second with ‘Daechwita‘ in 59 days, and Jin in third with ‘Yours‘ in 60 days! With ‘Christmas Tree,’ record-maker V has extended his title as the longest-charting solo single by a Korean Male performer on Global Spotify. Also Read - BTS Boys Dance On Dhanush's Raanjhanaa Title Track and Even Disha Parmar Is Stunned | Watch This Unbelievable Video

In addition, the OST debuted at number 167 on weekly Japan Spotify, making it the ‘first OST by a Korean soloist’ to do so. V’s achievements are outstanding, especially since he just has three OSTs in his account- ‘Christmas Tree,’ ‘Sweet Night,’ and ‘It’s Definitely You.’ V became the ‘Most Followed Korean Soloist on Spotify’ for 30 days in a row as a result of this, and he continues to earn new monthly listeners on a daily basis. Also Read - BTS Named One of The 'Most Stylish Musicians' By Rolling Stone Along With Cardi B, Beyoncé, Rihanna and Others

The BTS Army is ecstatic with the song, and they’ve swamped Twitter with hearts and fire emojis. The Army has also crowned Kim Taehyung aka V as ‘Spotify King.’ One of the users wrote, “Congratulations Taehyung Your song is our pride #ChristmasTree30M STREAM CHRISTMAS TREE BY V.” While another one tweeted, “Christmas Tree joined Yours as the only Korean OSTs ever to chart on Japan’s Billboard Hot 100 ‘Yours‘ became the first ever korean OST to do so, debuted at #66 and Christmas Tree became the highest charting korean OST to do so, debuted at #29

Check these Tweets:

“Christmas Tree” joined “Yours” as the only Korean OSTs ever to chart on Japan’s Billboard Hot 100

Yours became the first ever korean OST to do so, debuted at #66 and Christmas Tree became the highest charting korean OST to do so, debuted at #29#YoursByJin #ChristmasTreeByV pic.twitter.com/AVe5qa3jbL

— Rize(ia) (@rize0t7addict) January 19, 2022

#ChristmasTreeByV is such a soulful song by #BTSV that creates a strong urge to listen #V_ChristmasTree nonstop. pic.twitter.com/NTbYvJIB25 — 딸기 사랑 Tree ⁷⁹ (@TtalgiSalang) January 22, 2022

so… one month of Christmas Tree, also in our country!

ALL of this, in one month.

this is incredibile… meaningful and beautiful.

we are so proud of you, Taehyung! you deserve this and even more

keep going… and keep streaming!#1MonthWithChristmasTreeByV #ChristmasTreeByV pic.twitter.com/5vJit1G8mG — taehyung pretty hands (@kthprettyhands) January 23, 2022

Kudos V! Watch this space for more updates!