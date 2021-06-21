South Korea: BTS boys are extremely popular around the world and now a British magazine has released a list naming the most popular K-pop idols in the world. Guess who tops this list? Obviously BTS. Also Read - BTS ARMY Slams Chinese Smartphone Brand After It Uses K-pop Band's Name For Promotion

British magazine named Nubia Magazine has issued a list of top 10 K-pop idols in the world. On the top of the list is BTS' V followed by BTS' Jungkook. The magazine analysed that BTS V's fan base is like no other in the history of K-pop. While the magazine mentioned that V's fans are spread across the seven continents, it also mentioned that V "wants to crash the internet with his fame and popularity".

This list was prepared after analysing over 70 popular social media platforms and Google trends. The list also mentions BTS' Jungkook, J-Hope and Jimin. Take a look at the full list here:

BTS’s V BTS’s Jungkook BLACKPINK’s Lisa BTS’s Jimin BLACKPINK’s Jisoo BTS’s J-Hope BLACKPINK’s Jennie EXO’s Baekhyun BLACKPINK’s Rosé ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo

V aka Kim Taehyung is one of the most loved K-pop stars. Earlier in May this year, BTS V ruled the popular Japanese ranking site, Nehan for eight consecutive weeks. In March this year, V was selected as the most in-demand actor in South Korea. He also appeared in drama series called “Hwarang” in 2016. V’s style is also making headlines for his fashion and style since the release of Butter.

Meanwhile, after BTS’ Butter, now the group’s latest album BTS, The Best is ruling ranking charts and is being widely loved by the ARMY members across the world.

Follow this space for more updates related to BTS.