South Korea: BTS member V aka Kim Tae-hyung is one of the most handsome, charming and good-looking celebrities. He enjoys a massive following around the world and fans wait even to have a glimpse of the K-pop singer. However, from the last few days, reports of V dating the daughter of South Korea’s Paradise Group president has been making headlines. It all started after and was spotted with her after attending the VVIP preview event for the ‘Korea International Art Fair (KIAF) 2021’ opening.Also Read - BTS' Jimin Celebrates Birthday With Jungkook and J-Hope, Takes a Shot of Korean Alcoholic Drink | Watch

While netizens are wondering if V has finally found the love of his life, HYBE Labels has finally stepped in, putting an end to the rumours. The agency dismissed the rumours saying that the two families are only ‘acquaintances’ “V and the family of chairman Choi Yoon Jung are only acquaintances, the dating rumors are not true,” the HYBE Labels statement read. Also Read - BTS Jimin Donates 100 million Won On His Birthday To a Children's Foundation | Deets Inside

For the unversed, ‘Paradise Group’ is South Korea’s one of the biggest groups which is known for its hotel and resorts. Also Read - BTS Jimin's Birthday Special: K-Pop Singer Once Revealed That He Watched Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor's 3 Idiots

In 2015, Kim Taehyung was asked about the qualities he looks for in his ideal woman. To this, the singer gave a hilarious reply and said “a girl that knows how to save money when I make money.” V had also said that she should be someone who is willing to give everything to her parents.

Meanwhile, on the work front, BTS boys are all set for their upcoming in-person concert in Los Angeles. The concert is titled Permission To Dance On Stage and will be held at California’s SoFi Stadium on November 27, 28 and December 1, 2.