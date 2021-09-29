South Korea: BTS V aka Kim Tae-hyung never fails to impress ARMY across the world. Whether it is his magical voice or fashion statement, V has nailed it all time and again. Once again, BTS V is winning hearts following his marvelous performance in the latest RUN BTS episode that aired on Tuesday, September 28.Also Read - BTS Boys Coming To India Soon? ARMY Speculates After Priyanka Chopra Introduces Them At Global Citizen Stage

In the episode, BTS V’s raw live vocal performance impressed everyone. The singer won everyone’s heart with his cover of the song Drunken Truth by Exhibition. Following the episode, several fans took to social media appreciating V aka Kim Tae-hyung’s voice and wrote that they are ‘completely in love with him’. ARMY members also praised V saying that there is no singer as perfect as Kim Tae-hyung. “I literally screamed when taehyung started singing 😭😭 his vocals are so perfect,” one of the fans wrote. Also Read - BTS and Coldplay Win Hearts With 'My Universe' Performance At Global Citizen Live and ARMY Just Can't Get Over It | Watch

Apart from this, after V’s performance, ‘Drunken Truth’ also trended at number one in Korea and on worldwide Google trends as well. “Taehyungs,” “Kim Taehyung,” and “Our Vocal God Taehyung,” were also some of the trending topics on Twitter in several countries. Also Read - BTS To Rock The World With Global Citizen Live 2021 Performance: When and Where To Watch In India

Check out how ARMY is reacting to V’s performance:

taehyung’s voice…he makes you cry just by hearing his voice full of deep emotions and meanings you don’t need to know the lyrics to feel him singing his voice is pure magic he can cure your pain and make you feel so many beautiful things — .·͙☽ (@taeteland) September 28, 2021

[INFO] After taehyung sang “취중진담” (Drunken Truth)” at the latest run episode, the song is simultaneously currently trending: #1 in 🇰🇷 Korea Twitter trends

#29 in 🌐 Worldwide Twitter trends

#8 in Melon real time search OUR VOCAL GOD TAEHYUNG #뷔 #BTSV #V #TAEHYUNG pic.twitter.com/5jAF8u7SJs — elysha 💜 | KIM TAEHYUNG (@myonlyTAEger) September 28, 2021

📰 In the 153rd episode titled “Song of Memories 2” of “RUN BTS!,” #BTSV impressed fans WW by perfectly channeling “Drunken Truth” with a heavenly voice that melted the eardrums. Following V’s rendition of the song, it trended at #1 in Korea & 26 WW. 🔗 https://t.co/GvI9PXNOGx pic.twitter.com/uRRwP3u55V — BTS V UNION (@VGlobalUnion) September 29, 2021

Meanwhile, on Sunday, BTS boys rocked the world as they performed their hit songs on the Global Citizen stage. From Butter to Permission To Dance, K-pop boys performed from South Korea and won everyone’s heart. BTS and Coldplay also performed their latest collaboration song ‘My Universe’ at the Global Citizen stage. While Coldplay’s Chris Martin was present on the stage in New York, BTS boys – Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook joined him on screen from South Korea.

Follow this space for more updates related to BTS.