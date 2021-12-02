Los Angeles: Seems like Squid Game, a series that broke all records is BTS’ favourite as well. As the K-pop boys perform their superhit songs at the Permission To Dance On Stage concert in Los Angeles, group member V aka Kim Tae-Hyung was spotted dressed like a Squid Game guard. With an entire red tracksuit and black mask on his face, V left fans stunned. This has left fans wondering if Squid Game is BTS’ favourite as well. Several ARMY members took to Twitter appreciating the costume by V and mentioned that he looks cutest.Also Read - WHAT!! Halsey Is ARMY Too? Singer Spotted At SoFi Stadium Cheering-Up For BTS

BTS’ V dresses-up like Squid Game guard:

LMFAO TAEHYUNG IS IN A SQUID GAME COSTUME #PTD_ON_STAGE_LA pic.twitter.com/KgnJAztOkU — nc today (@jiminsproducer) December 2, 2021

Yk Tae is having fun when he is in his crackhead mode#PTD_ON_STAGE_LA

pic.twitter.com/SlKuRml1Mj — Shanu⁷(semi ia)BTS AOTY (@IamSayantaniRoy) December 2, 2021

To add to his swag, V tried to swirl his mic. However, it fell down from his hand and ended up hurting his knee. The video of the incident is now going viral on social media.

BTS’ V hurt his knee:

nooo kim taehyung trying to twirl his mic, and fell down, hurting his knee— please he’s so damn adorable #PTD_ON_STAGE_LA_Day3 #PTD_ON_STAGE_LA

pic.twitter.com/OlFVKTRyt3 — koshy⁷ (@taeskoshy) December 2, 2021

TAEHYUNG WANTED TO TWIRL HIS MIC PRETENDING TO BE COOL BUT HE DROPPED IT AND FELL AND HURT HIS KNEE THIS DORK I CANTKSKSS #PTD_ON_STAGE_LA #PTD_ON_STAGE_LA_Day3 pic.twitter.com/1gew8Dohty — (@taehyungtannah) December 2, 2021

Earlier, during day 2 of the mega show, Jin turned into a Squid Game doll. Not just this, but BTS members were also seen playing the game of red light, green light with the ARMY.

For the unversed, Squid Game is a K-drama that was released in September this year. The show gained immense popularity and revolved around cash-strapped people who accept an invitation to compete in children’s games for a tempting prize but put their lives at stake.

This is the third day of BTS’ Permission To Dance On Stage concert at the SoFi stadium in Los Angeles. The earlier two shows were also held at the same venue on November 27 and November 28. During these concerts, the septet performed several of their super hit songs including Butter, Dynamite and Fake Love among others. The last show will be held tomorrow i.e on December 2.

Follow this space for more updates related to BTS’ show in Los Angeles.