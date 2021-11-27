South Korea: It is no secret that BTS boys are widely loved across the world and ARMY members can do anything to even get a glimpse of their favourite singers. The K-pop boys – Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, V, RM and Suga recently appeared on James Corden’s show. For a segment of the show, BTS boys came out on the streets and did a short performance while the traffic was stopped. However, one of the car drivers, which was in the front during this BTS performance recorded the video on shared the same on social media.Also Read - Is BTS Listening? Indian Music Legends Salim–Sulaiman Would Love To Collaborate With You | Exclusive

BTS V spotted touching a car during a performance:

In the video, BTS member V aka Kim Tae-hyung can be seen touching the car while performing. This has made ARMY members go crazy. Several fans are now offering to buy that car. “She can actually sell her car in a much higher price now,” one of the social media users wrote. Another fan wrote, “I’ll wire transfer the money right now, so please sell the car to me.”

ARMY fighting to buy the car now:

The car belonged to a South Korean news presenter who took to social media mentioning that she has now washed her car after the incident. She also shared a video, in which she can be seen showing V’s fingerprints to fans and asking people around not to touch them.

Meanwhile, on the work front, BTS is all set for their upcoming in-person concert in Los Angeles. The concert is titled Permission To Dance On Stage and will be held at California’s SoFi Stadium on November 27, 28 and December 1, 2.

Follow this space for more updates related to BTS.