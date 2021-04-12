South Korea: BTS is on road to success. Ever since the launch of their song Dynamite in August 2020, they have gained immense popularity. While BTS includes RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, their fans are called ARMY. The kind of fanbase that this K-pop band enjoys, is unbeatable. One among the BTS members is V aka Kim Taehyung who is extremely popular also holds the title of the ‘world’s most handsome man’. He is known for his good looks, smart outfits and an attitude that no one else has. He is undoubtedly people’s favourite. Also Read - BTS' Dynamite Set To Cross 1 Billion Views On YouTube And ARMY Is Super Excited For It

However, V aka Kim Taehyung left his fans shocked in one of the latest live interactions on social media when he revealed that he doesn't like his face anymore. On being asked for a selfie by one of the fans, V responded by saying that he has not been able to click the photos and that's why he didn't post any selfies in the past six months. He also added that he does not like his face anymore.

This left ARMY shocked with fans expressing concerns and asking if V is alright. “Are you crazy?”, one of the fans wrote. “Some people forget that he is just like us. He is allowed to say such things. Everybody feels down and it’s okay to not be okay,” another fan commented.

Meanwhile, FILM OUT by BTS is now officially the number 1 on YouTube’s weekly ranking of the most-watched music videos in the world. The song has over 53.1 million plays on YouTube. FILM OUT is followed by Jubin Nautiyal’s “Lut Gaye.”