New Delhi: BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung will be celebrating his 26th birthday on December 30th. Not just the singer, but even ARMY members from across the world are super excited and preparing for the same. India is no different! This year, the Indian Bangtan fan club has decided to step up awareness regarding women empowerment as a part of Kim Taehyung‘s birthday campaign. The fan group has joined hands with Myna Mahila Foundation (which works for marginalised women) regarding the same. As a part of this initiative, the members of the Indian Bangtan fan club will campaign to break the stigma around menstruation. Apart from this, funds are also being raised to make sanitary pads that are accessible and affordable to all. More than Rs 70,000 has been raised so far.Also Read - BTS V's Love For Dogs Will Melt Your Heart As He Introduces Fans to His Pet 'Yeontan'

Here’s How You Can Join Kim Taehyung’s Birthday Campaign In India:

ARMYs, we have crossed INR 70K+ in donations for Seokjin & Taehyung’s birthday project.💜 Donate here: https://t.co/fEzFwelItM The project is ongoing & we are grateful for everyone who has donated.🙏

You can also help by spreading it!🥺💜@BTS_twt #BTS https://t.co/Nale8M6k0x pic.twitter.com/DuuAnTEZaa — Bangtan_India⁷🧈 (slow) 🇮🇳 (@bangtan_india) December 17, 2021

Also Read - BTS Jin Breaks PSY's 'Gangnam Style' Record On YouTube, Do You Know How?

Meanwhile, a Chinese fan base of the singer raised $50,000 (approximately Rs 37.73 lakh) for a full-page Kim’s birthday advertisement on Forbes magazine’s December 2021 edition. Also Read - BTS' Hilarious Dance on Nora Fatehi's Kamariya is a Treat For ARMY- Watch Mashup Video

Meanwhile, BTS boys are currently on a short break which means that V will be celebrating his birthday with his family this year. During this time, BTS members will prepare for their new album that will mark ‘the beginning of a new chapter’. Apart from this, BTS members will also prepare for their Permission To Dance On Stage In Seoul concert which will take place in March 2022.