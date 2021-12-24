South Korea: BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung’s song ‘Christmas Tress’ has been released and is winning hearts already. V’s low and sweet voice has really added a charm to the lyrics of the song. The song is romantic, soothing and peaceful. The lyrics of the song goes like this – “By any chance, do you know that in you/ there’s a side of you that only I know of/ like the first snow that falls on a midsummer night/ a moment as surprising as an unbelievable miracle.” After the song was released, several fans took to Twitter appreciating it. Fans mentioned that V’s voice and the song’s lyrics are comforting and healing. ARMY members also tagged the song as perfect for winters and romance. “It is the best Christmas present from Kim,” one of the fans wrote.Also Read - BTS Suga Tests COVID-19 Positive After Returning From U.S, ARMY Wishes Speedy Recovery

Watch Christmas Tree Here:

ARMY Is Loving BTS V’s Christmas Tree:

you need comfort? listen to christmas tree by taehyung. feeling sad? listen to christmas tree by taehyung. wanna know what’s it like to fall in love? listen to christmas tree by taehyung. need healing? listen to christmas tree by taehyung. — シ︎ (@vantaedits) December 24, 2021

taehyung giving us with snow flower and christmas tree the best christmas presents 🙁 pic.twitter.com/lJW2om94d5 — 🐯🎄🌟 (@tetesgallery) December 24, 2021

[‘Christmas Tree’ by V – ‘Our Beloved Summer’ OST – Korean verse translations] pic.twitter.com/b0pJnhENOa — 미니융⁷ 🧸🎁🎄 (@miiniyoongs) December 24, 2021

christmas tree, scenery, sweet night, winter bear and snow flower are the perfect songs to listen to during the winter, its lyrics and taehyung’s voice just gives you so much comfort and warmth — ً (@btsroyaIty) December 24, 2021

For the unversed, Christmas Tree is a part of K-drama titled Our Beloved Summer. It is a romantic comedy that stars Kim Da-mi, Choi Woo-shik and Kim Seong-cheol in key roles. This is not the first time that BTS V aka Kim Taehyung has given a voice for a K-drama. Last year as well, the singer sang a song titled Sweet Night for the show Itaewon Class.

Meanwhile, V recently visited Hawaii for a vacation with his family. The singer shared a series of pictures from his vacation on social media too. However, he is now back in South Korea. and is currently on a short break. This means that V and the rest of the BTS members will be celebrating Christmas with their families. During this break time, the K-pop singers will also prepare for their new album that will mark ‘the beginning of a new chapter’. Apart from this, BTS members will also prepare for their Permission To Dance On Stage In Seoul concert which will take place in March 2022.